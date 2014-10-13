Marvel Showed Footage For 'Ant-Man' And 'The Avengers' Sequel At A Secret Comic Con Event And Fans Loved It

Select New York Comic Con fans were in for a treat Sunday morning.
Marvel showed off a ton of footage for “Avengers: Age of Ultron,” Marvel’s new “Guardians of the Galaxy” cartoon, ABC’s “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” spinoff, “Agent Carter,” and the first teaser trailer for new superhero movie “Ant-Man,” at a private Unlimited Plus members-only event.
The panel was led by Marvel studio’s executive editorial director Ryan Penagos.
I showed #Avengers #AgeOfUltron, #AntMan, #AgentCarter, & #GuardiansOfTheGalaxy toon videos at the #MarvelNYCC #MarvelUnlimited Plus panel
— Ryan Penagos (@AgentM) October 12, 2014
Here’s the scene:
#MarvelUnlimited #private event lead by the coolest guy I know @AgentM pic.twitter.com/brcj9xOzIl
— Ali Abouomar (@xpressingit) October 12, 2014
And here’s how the “Ant-Man” trailer was described according to Stitch Kingdom:
In the Ant-Man scene, we hear the voice of Hank Pym as he introduced himself to a tiny armoured Scott Lang as Ant-Man running through the streets. Pym introduces Lang to a relatively large fly that Pym is able to call on to take him where he needs to go.
Fans loved it.
#antman teaser! Totally amazing. My mouth :o :o :o #nycc
— Stitch Kingdom (@stitchkingdom) October 12, 2014
That #AntMan teaser though! OUTSTANDING. @Marvel #NYCC2014
— BraD. (@TheRonyn) October 12, 2014
That was amazing #NYCC #MarvelUnlimited @Marvel
— Nine Panel (@NinePanel) October 12, 2014
“Ant-Man” will be in theatres next summer.
From what we’ve read, the “Avengers” sequel footage sounds like a clip and trailer that first debuted earlier this year at San Diego Comic Con.
It also sounds amazing.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.