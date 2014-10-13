Marvel Showed Footage For 'Ant-Man' And 'The Avengers' Sequel At A Secret Comic Con Event And Fans Loved It

Select New York Comic Con fans were in for a treat Sunday morning.

Marvel showed off a ton of footage for “Avengers: Age of Ultron,” Marvel’s new “Guardians of the Galaxy” cartoon, ABC’s “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” spinoff, “Agent Carter,” and the first teaser trailer for new superhero movie “Ant-Man,” at a private Unlimited Plus members-only event.

The panel was led by Marvel studio’s executive editorial director Ryan Penagos.

And here’s how the “Ant-Man” trailer was described according to Stitch Kingdom:

In the Ant-Man scene, we hear the voice of Hank Pym as he introduced himself to a tiny armoured Scott Lang as Ant-Man running through the streets. Pym introduces Lang to a relatively large fly that Pym is able to call on to take him where he needs to go.

“Ant-Man” will be in theatres next summer.

From what we’ve read, the “Avengers” sequel footage sounds like a clip and trailer that first debuted earlier this year at San Diego Comic Con.

It also sounds amazing.

