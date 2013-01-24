It Is Going To Feel Like It Is 2 Degrees In New York On Thursday Morning

Photo: Flickr user quinn.anya

A nasty cold snap has descended on the Eastern Seaboard and it’s not going to get any better, if the meteorologists are right. Expect even colder weather over night and strong winds on Thursday.Here’s what NBC New York is saying:



The high Wednesday was 19, and for the evening commute, expect it to feel like about 6 degrees. When you wake up on Thursday, there won’t be any relief in sight — the morning will kick off with a real-feel temp of 2 degrees.

Highs will go back up into the 20s on Thursday, but winds will be stronger, so it’s still going to feel brutally cold.

Outside of NYC, temperatures are even colder and more than a foot of snow is supposed to fall as lake-effect snow blankets the region.

The temperatures are 10 to 15 degrees below mid-winter averages, the National Weather Service says. These aren’t record lows, but they can be dangerous, so make sure to cover up your hands and head when headed outside. At least it’s not snowing. Things will warm up over the weekend, possibly reaching 50 degrees a week from now.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.