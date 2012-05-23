BEHOLD: New York City's First MILLION DOLLAR Parking Spot

For merely six times the average price of a home in the U.S., you can be the proud owner of New York City’s most expensive parking space. A cool million gets you your very own private parking spot located in a luxury condominium building in Manhattan’s East Village.



The space is a whopping 12 feet wide, 23 feet long, and 15 feet high. To get more for bang for the buck, the space can be “duplexed,” meaning that the buyer can install an elevator lift so that two cars can fit in it, one on top of the other.

According to Dolly Lenz, vice chairwoman of real estate firm Prudential Douglas Elliman, the parking space is “for someone who wants complete privacy. You can drive in and not be seen again. It’s for the type of person who finds that attractive. It could be a celebrity or a business person who is camera shy.”

But not just any multimillionaire can own the space; you have to also be the owner of one of the eight luxury condos in the building. The 8,000-square-foot duplex penthouse, with private 3,000-square-foot terrace and a shower that pumps water infused with vitamin C and aloe, is expected to be listed for $38.8 million.

And the best part: The spot practically pays for itself! According to a calculation by the New York Post, the sale price comes out to about 24 years of not having to pay a daily $115 ticket for illegal parking.

New York City’s second-most-expensive parking spot is part of the “Sky Garage,” a 19-story building with $6 million to $7 million condos that come complete with an attached parking space. Residents can use the building’s auto elevator, which allows them to park their cars on their own floors. Read more about the “Sky Garage” on AOL Real Estate.

New York City isn’t the only city with over-the-top lavish parking. In Miami’s South Beach, a building complex designed by Swiss architecture firm Herzog & de Meuron, which designed Beijing’s “bird’s nest” National Stadium, features $2 million condos next to a high class parking garage. Read more about the designer complex on AOL Real Estate.

This story was originally published by AOL Real Estate.

