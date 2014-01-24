The Most Expensive Apartment Buildings In New York City

New York City is without a doubt one of the most expensive cities in the world to live in.

New Construction Manhattan, a luxury real estate company, put together a list of 2013’s most expensive buildings based on closed sales and average price per square foot.

The most expensive building in 2013 was 15 Central Park West, at an average of $US5,636 per square foot. The luxury building has stunning views of Central Park and is home to a laundry list of NYC’s powerful bankers, celebrities, and big shots.

Still-under-construction One57, where a penthouse sold for a record-breaking $US90 million in 2012, barely made the cut at $US3,548 per square foot. Lincoln Square’s Millennium Tower also made the list at $US3,671 per square foot.

Here’s the full list of buildings with square footage.

