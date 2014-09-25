New York City's New Most Expensive Apartment Will Cost $US130 Million

Courtesy of Zeckendorf Development LLC and Seventh Art The triplex penthouse in the yet-to-be-completed 520 Park Avenue building will cost $US130 million.

New York City has some of the most expensive real estate in the world, and there are no signs this will change.

On Tuesday, it was revealed that the city’s latest most expensive condo will be a $US130 million triplex penthouse in the yet-to-be-completed 520 Park Avenue building.

This mansion in the sky will have over 12,000 square feet, a 1,257-square-foot terrace, and gorgeous views of Central Park. It will go on sale with other units beginning early next year, according to Bloomberg, and will be completed with the rest of the building in 2017.



The 54-story tower is being developed by Zeckendorf Development Co. and designed by Robert A.M. Stern Architects. It will be close to other luxury high-rises on the so-called Billionaires’ Row, sitting between 60th and 61st Streets.

There will be a total of seven duplexes in 520 Park Avenue with over 9,000 square feet each and starting at $US67 million. Twenty-three single-floor units will make up the rest of the building’s condos and be priced at a more modest $US16.2 million with 4,600 square feet, according to the company press release.

The building will have plenty of amenities, including a swimming pool, bilevel, health-and-fitness center, sauna, children’s playroom, and screening room.

The $US130 million triplex will join the Woolworth Building’s $US110 million penthouse and the $118 million trio of penthouse apartments at Battery Park City’s Riz-Carlton residences as some of the most expensive homes ever listed in New York City.

And though not many renderings are yet available, here’s an idea of what the building’s pool will look like. We can’t wait for the official floor plans.

