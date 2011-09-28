An Abandoned Trolley Terminal Is Being Transformed Into New York City's First Underground Park

Photo: Delancy Underground

Since it first opened in 2009, visitors arriving on flights to New York City have flocked to High Line Park, a green space located along a one-mile stretch of an abandoned elevated railroad track. Now developers in New York City are planning another unorthodox park, this time underground.Delancey Underground, affectionately dubbed the “Low Line” is a proposed two-acre park that would transform an abandoned trolley terminal beneath Delancey Street on the Lower East Side into a functioning green space complete with an expansive lawn, benches, and reflecting pools.



The park would use state-of-the-art solar technology to filter in sunlight from above to allow subterranean plant growth without exposing visitors to harmful ultraviolet and infrared rays.

The ambitious underground oasis is still in the theoretical stages but already has New Yorkers buzzing with excitement. Initial plans were reportedly greeted with a warm reception at a recent community board meeting.

The property is currently owned by the MTA, which has been discussing the project with developers, according to New York Magazine.

Source: Daily Mail

