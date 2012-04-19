Inside The Fire Island-Themed Spa At New York City's First Gay Hotel

This post originally appeared at HotelChatter.



Hey look, the Out NYC has finally put the finishing touches on its Fire Island-themed, glass-roofed Revive Spa.

The brand new wellness centre, which includes a gym, treatment room, sauna, steam room, two jacuzzis and some cabanas, can now be enjoyed by guests (male or female, straight or otherwise) all summer long.

When we poked around on a recent weekday morning, we spotted a gentleman relaxing in one of the jacuzzi tubs. And what a way to start the day!

The giant windows allow in plenty of light so it feels kind of like being outside; though since the entire bathhouse is enclosed, you’re never really confronted with the noise from nearby Times Square. The thumping bass from neighbouring XL nightclub, however, might be another story.

he hotel is considering opening up a day pass program to allow non-guests to use Revive, though no plans have been confirmed. General Manager David Lopez has confirmed that there will be a grand opening bash during Pride Weekend in mid-June. We doubt we’ll find Revive to be quite so calm and peaceful then!

