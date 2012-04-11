New York City's Five Biggest Employers Are All The Government

Photo: Sarah Ackerman on Flickr

Lest you forgot who really runs New York, it’s the government, according to Crain’s annual list of the city’s biggest employers.The public sector locked down the top five employers, including the City of New York with 148,898 workers, the New York Board of Education, the MTA, the federal government and the New York City Health and Hospitals Corp.



Wall Street is the biggest private employer, with JPMorgan and Citigroup in the top 10.

While most government agencies scaled back in number of employees, JP Morgan added 9 per cent to its NYC work force. Citigroup and Mt. Sinai Medical centre also hired more employees.

Here are the top 10 employers in 2011. You can buy the full list from Crain’s.

Rank Employer Number of NYC Employees Change from Last Year 1 City of New York 148,898 -2.6% 2 New York City Department of Education 119,410 -1.5% 3 Metropolitan Transportation Authority 66,804 +0.9% 4 United States Government 50,700 -4% 5 New York City Health and Hospitals Corp. 36,244 -1.9% 6 JP Morgan Chase & Co. 27,157 +8.9% 7 State of New York 25,441 -4% 8 Citigroup Inc. 24,809 +1.5% 9 North Shore-LIJ Health System 20,775 +4.5% 10 Mount Sinai Medical centre 18,999 +3.3%

