Here's Where New York City's, Uhhh, 'Waste' Goes

New York City is home to 8.4 million, waste-producing people; that’s a lot of toilets, drains and sewers. It takes 14 wastewater treatment facilities scattered throughout the five boroughs to clean up all of our dirty water.

We visited the largest facility, the Newtown Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant in Greenpoint, Brooklyn to see how the water is treated. It’s a dirty job that surprisingly smells great.

Produced by Sam Rega. Additional camera by Justin Gmoser.

