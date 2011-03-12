Here's What It Might Look Like If A Tsunami Hit New York City

After watching today’s terrible footage of the earthquake and tsunami hitting Japan and the after-effects in Hawaii and the West coast of the United States we began to wonder what would happen if a tsunami hit New York.



The general consensus in the office is that we would be screwed. Also, in the case of a hurricane (the WSJ backs me up on this…”When people ask me what the biggest risks to New York are in a hurricane, I say ‘New Yorkers”). Also? The 7 train shut down this morning after last night’s storm, so yes, it’s safe to say NYC would not do well.

Take heart. The reality of a tsunami hitting NYC is pretty slim, mostly because (for reasons you can read about here) the Atlantic is not prone to earthquakes. Fingers crossed!

But what if.

After some digging we unearthed this video which may or may not have any scientific basis to it (but sports a BBC Three logo in the corner) but certainly looks real.

Short version: If there is a tsunami coming get on a tall roof somewhere, presuming whatever earthquake initiated the tsunami didn’t flatten New York first.



