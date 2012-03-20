New York City To Offer $125 Rebates For Energy-Efficient Toilets In 2013

Photo: Flickr / gnta

New York City homeowners and landlords can receive $125 vouchers to replace their current toilets with more efficient models, according to a news release by the Department of Environmental Protection.The DEP wants to replace at least 800,000 of the city’s toilets in preparation for 2020, when the Delaware Aqueduct (major supplier to the city) will shut down for repair.



While the average toilet uses about five gallons of water per flush, the new ones will use about 1.28 gallon, ultimately saving 30 million gallons of water per day.

New toilets will be able to shed off dollars from consumers’ utility bills, too.

“Water costs are roughly a penny for every gallon. Say three and a half less cents per flush — I don’t know how many times you flush — that’d be a savings,” Farrell Sklerov, a spokesman for the DEP told New York Times’ Mireya Navarro.

