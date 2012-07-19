It Was Pouring So Hard That It Was Raining INSIDE The Intrepid

We were over at the Intrepid this afternoon for a first look at the space shuttle Enterprise (cool photos coming later) when the skies opened up over Manhattan. We scurried inside the aircraft carrier for cover, but things weren’t much drier. Here’s a shot of rain streaming in through the roof. It created quite a mess.



Photo: Dina Spector/Business Insider

And here’s what it looked like from the outside:

Photo: Dina Spector/Business Insider

