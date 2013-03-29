New York City Subways Are Getting A New Touchscreen Network

This post is part of the Roadmap To The Future Series. Roadmap To The Future explores innovative industry trends and breakthroughs in science, entertainment, and technology. This series is sponsored by Verizon.



New York City is planning to install at least 77 new touchscreen kiosks in subway stations throughout its five boroughs.

In 2011, the MTA installed similar high-tech touchscreens, dubbed “On the Go!” travel stations, at five subway stations throughout Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Queens.

Now, the MTA has partnered with Control Group and CBS Outdoor to deploy up to 90 additional digital kiosks in New York subway stations.

The new displays will feature subway planning tools, information about service updates and delays, as well as advertisements.

Each 47-inch touchscreen will be packed with sensors, video cameras, microphones, and Wi-Fi to facilitate communication between subway riders and the MTA. In the future, Control Group envisions sponsored experiences making their way to the touchscreens, like streaming media or even a networked game of Jeopardy, Control Group Partner Colin O’Donnell recently told Fast Company’s Mark Wilson.

The goal is to change the face of the New York commuting experience as we know it. Eventually, the map will feature points of interest to further drive tourism in the city. Third-party developers will also be able to build additional features into the system.

