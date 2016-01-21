The New York City subway runs on 100-year-old equipment

The New York City subway is one of the longest, busiest, and oldest systems in the entire world.

You’d expect something that sees nearly two billion annual riders to run on state-of-the-art equipment, but it doesn’t. In fact, a lot of the components that make up the subway’s signal system are so old that they’re no longer manufactured — many of the pieces were originally built in the early 1900s.

So if they can’t buy new equipment, how do they keep the system running? We visited the MTA’s signal shop in Inwood, Manhattan to find out.

Learn more by visiting the New York Transit Museum.

Story and video by Ben Nigh

Follow INSIDER on Facebook

Follow INSIDER on YouTube

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.