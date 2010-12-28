Here It Is, The Definitive NYC Snow Storm Photo

We’ve seen a lot of photos on Twitter, and through the AP, of New York’s big snow storm.



Below are our three favourites, all from Twitter.

The first photo shown below seems to be fast becoming the definitive photo of the storm. We’ve seen it tweeted multiple times and think it sums up the storm pretty well.

The city just ground to a halt as the wind and snow blew in.

Below are two more good photos we saw on Twitter. You can see the unplowed streets of Brooklyn and the pain of walking through the storm. (The bottom photo is from NYT tech writer Nick Bilton.)

Have you spotted better? Drop a link in the comments for us to check it out.

For more pics, from the pros at the AP, click here →

Photo: YFrog/Brian Elmquist

Photo: Plixi

Photo: Nick Bilton/Instagram

UPDATE: Here’s a great time lapse video of the storm, shot in New Jersey it seems, via a commenter on this post.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

December 2010 Blizzard Timelapse from Michael Black on Vimeo.

