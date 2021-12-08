I toured 4 apartments around $2,000 in Austin to see how they compared to my apartment in New York City, and I might be moving

I live in a two-bedroom apartment in Brooklyn with two roommates. Although I love my apartment, I’ve always wanted to live alone. My living room in my Brooklyn apartment. Erin McDowell/Insider My apartment is located on the first floor of a historic brownstone building in Bushwick, Brooklyn. It’s considered one of the “trendier” neighborhoods in Brooklyn and is home to coffee shops, restaurants, and a quaint neighborhood feel. However, my area of southeast Bushwick is definitely not as bustling as neighborhoods like Williamsburg, which I lived in for about a year, or most areas of Manhattan.

For my room in the apartment, I pay $US1,200 ($AU1,676) a month, while my two roommates (who are a couple) pay a larger share for their room. My bedroom in my apartment in Bushwick, Brooklyn. Erin McDowell/Insider In total, the rent for my apartment is $US2,850 ($AU3,981), which is pretty expensive. However, as you can probably tell by the photos, our apartment is a really good size for New York City and by far the largest one I’ve ever lived in.

While I can afford to share this apartment with two other people, getting a one-bedroom of my own still feels out of reach. The kitchen in my apartment in Bushwick, Brooklyn. Erin McDowell/Insider On average, a one-bedroom apartment in New York in 2021 costs $US3,805 ($AU5,314) per month, according to Apartment List Our apartment comes without many amenities you would expect from a high-priced apartment. We wash all of our dishes by hand and have to take our clothes to the laundromat as there’s no dishwasher, washer, or dryer in the building.

Despite not being a “luxury” apartment, I really do love the historic charm of my home. The bathroom in my apartment in Bushwick, Brooklyn. Erin McDowell/Insider It features tons of crown molding, original hardwood floors, an original chandelier, and lots of other historic details. Given that the brownstone was built in 1905, the apartment has a lot of charm — something you simply don’t get with a new build, in my opinion.

We also have access to a private backyard, something that’s a bit of a rarity given our budget. The backyard. Erin McDowell/Insider I know that if I was ever to move, either within the New York City area or further afield, outdoor space would be a must-have.

On a recent trip to Austin, I decided to check out a few apartments to see how they compared to what I have in New York, and to see if it would be possible to live alone. Me outside one of the apartment buildings. Erin McDowell/Insider I’ve always been curious about Austin due to its vibrant food scene and reputation for live music. It’s also one of the best places to live in the country and young people are flocking there in droves, according to a report by SmartAsset I decided to look at apartments only in “desirable” neighborhoods that were close to shopping, restaurants, and the most happening parts of Austin. The average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Austin is currently $US1,500 ($AU2,095), but rents are on the rise as the city becomes even more popular. While paying between $US1,500 ($AU2,095) and $US2,000 ($AU2,793) a month in rent would definitely be a stretch, it’s a lot more doable than the average price of a one-bedroom in NYC. Suddenly, having a place of my own seemed a lot more within reach.

The first apartment I saw was located in downtown Austin. The view of downtown Austin. Erin McDowell/Insider Pulling up to the Eleven by Windsor apartment building, I noticed that it was right across the street from Franklin Barbecue , a world-famous barbecue institution located in Austin. I was already getting a good feeling about the place.

I toured a one-bedroom apartment that cost $US2,100 ($AU2,933), plus a couple hundred dollars in other fees. It was just over 700 square feet. The living room in the Eleven by Windsor apartment. Erin McDowell/Insider While it was over the top of my budget of $US2,000 ($AU2,793), one-bedroom apartments at Eleven by Winsdor start at $US1,850 ($AU2,584). The final price depends on apartment availability and is subject to change depending on when you apply.

The kitchen was much newer than the one in my apartment building. The kitchen in the Eleven by Windsor apartment. Erin McDowell/Insider It featured a large island, dishwasher, and new appliances.

The apartment also came with a washer and dryer, something I’ve never had in an apartment while living in New York City. The washer and dryer. Erin McDowell/Insider The closest I’ve ever come to in-unit laundry was an outdated washer and dryer set in the basement of one of my first apartments. Though it may not seem like a big deal, being able to do laundry in my own apartment is a luxury I’ve always craved.

The bedroom could definitely fit a queen bed and a few other pieces of furniture. The bedroom in the Eleven by Windsor apartment. Erin McDowell/Insider The bedroom is about 250 square feet, slightly larger than my current bedroom. It also featured a large walk-in closet — currently, I only have a clothing rack. This was a major upgrade.

The building offers residents tons of amenities, from a gym to an internet lounge perfect for a remote worker. The gym at Eleven by Windsor. Erin McDowell/Insider Such amenities in New York City would usually mean you’re paying an exorbitant amount of money in rent each month, but I thought the rent price was fair considering everything you have access to as a resident.

Eleven by Windsor also had a large pool and other outdoor areas. The pool at Eleven by Windsor. Erin McDowell/Insider It’s nearly impossible to find an apartment building with a pool in New York City, where the summers can be downright unbearable. Most, if not all, apartments that do have pools are totally out of the range of my budget. However, I came to find that pools are commonplace at many apartment buildings in Austin.

One of my favorite parts of the apartment building was the roof. The roof at Eleven by Windsor. Erin McDowell/Insider It featured panoramic views of the downtown Austin skyline and plenty of space to hang out with friends, both outside and in an indoor lounge that featured a kitchenette.

The apartment was located close to all that downtown Austin has to offer, plus restaurants and shops within walking distance. A restaurant near Eleven by Windsor. Erin McDowell/Insider Coming from New York City, where people walk or take the subway practically everywhere, I’ve learned that having a walkable neighborhood is really important to me. You probably would need a car to get to most places in Austin. However, I really liked that if I lived in this apartment, I would have the option to simply walk out to grab a coffee or lunch.

The second apartment I saw was across from Lady Bird Lake. It was also a stone’s throw from Rainey Street, a popular area for bars and restaurants. The kitchen in the apartment at Berkshire Riverview. Erin McDowell/Insider The apartment at Berkshire Riverview cost $US2,083 ($AU2,909) a month for a 13-month lease, plus $US29 ($AU41) in extra fees, which I thought was pretty affordable compared to comparable apartments in New York City. The kitchen featured a large island, wood cabinets, and high-end appliances. The apartment also had a dishwasher and in-unit laundry.

The living space was a generous size and let in a lot of light from the large windows and balcony. The living room in the apartment at Berkshire Riverview. Erin McDowell/Insider In total, the apartment was 1,095 square feet, making it the largest apartment I toured during my time in Austin. I could see the Colorado River from the small balcony off the living room, which made it feel peaceful and like I wasn’t in a bustling city.

The bedroom was a generous size. The bedroom in the apartment at Berkshire Riverview. Erin McDowell/Insider I could easily fit a queen or king bed in the room.

The closet was massive. In fact, it was larger than one of the bedrooms I’ve lived in during my time in New York … I wish I was exaggerating. The main closet in the apartment at Berkshire Riverview. Erin McDowell/Insider My clothing rack was starting to seem less and less appealing the more time I spent touring apartments with much larger accommodations for all of my clothes and shoes.

I also saw a smaller one-bedroom apartment in the same building, which cost $US1,728 ($AU2,413) a month in base rent. Another apartment kitchen at Berkshire Riverview. Erin McDowell/Insider Despite being smaller, I actually preferred this apartment. At 860 square feet, I thought it was a perfect size for just one person.

While the closet was smaller, it was still a walk-in. The closet in the second apartment at Berkshire Riverview. Erin McDowell/Insider It was definitely an upgrade from what I currently have.

The bathroom was also updated. The bathroom in the second apartment at Berkshire Riverview. Erin McDowell/Insider While I’m personally more fond of my purple, vintage-looking bathroom, I was nevertheless impressed with the renovated look of this apartment.

The apartment building also had a luxurious pool, gym, and lounge with free coffee. The pool at Berkshire Riverview. Erin McDowell/Insider I would love to have access to these amenities, especially while working from home.

The apartment building is located right on the edge of the Colorado River, allowing residents to get out in nature. The walking trail at Berkshire Riverview. Erin McDowell/Insider A well-maintained walking trail seemed to be a popular activity for residents.

The fourth and final apartment I saw was $US1,795 ($AU2,507) a month. It also ended up being my favorite. SoCo on the Lake apartment buildings. Erin McDowell/Insider Located at SoCo on the Lake apartment buildings, the apartment was a short drive from South Congress, a major area for dining and shopping in Austin. It was also located on the Colorado River.

The apartment featured tons of charming details like an arched doorway, built-ins, and exposed brick. The apartment at SoCo on the Lake. Erin McDowell/Insider A couple of fees brought the total rent cost up to $US1,817 ($AU2,538) a month. The apartment was 779 square feet, but it wasn’t the size that drew me in. I completely fell in love with the location and the charming, older details of the apartment.

The kitchen looked a little more dated than the other ones I viewed, but I didn’t mind that. The kitchen at SoCo on the Lake. Erin McDowell/Insider While looking at apartments in New York, I’ve come across kitchens that look like this and cost a lot more or about the same price. I knew I could make it work if I was to potentially live here.

The bedroom featured wood floors and a large window. The bedroom at SoCo on the Lake. Erin McDowell/Insider It was cozy yet spacious and the window offered a clear view of the water.

The apartment at SoCo on the Lake also had a large walk-in closet. The closet at SoCo on the Lake. Erin McDowell/Insider It was about the same size as some of the other closets I saw, but it also featured some shelving for shoes, accessories, or extra clothes.

The bathroom was on the smaller side but featured plenty of storage for linens and necessities. The bathroom at SoCo on the Lake. Erin McDowell/Insider I could really picture myself here. The only downsides were the slightly dated appliances and the fact that there’s no laundry in-unit. Instead, there’s a community laundry room located on the property. This was still better than what I currently have.

The apartment also had a pool. The pool at SoCo on the Lake. Erin McDowell/Insider The pool area wasn’t as modern as the others I saw, but it looked clean and well-maintained.

One of the biggest perks of this apartment building was its proximity to the river. A kayak storage area at SoCo on the Lake. Erin McDowell/Insider Residents have access to free kayak storage, making it super easy to get out onto the water.