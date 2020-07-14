NYC reported zero deaths from coronavirus for the first time since start of pandemic while Florida sees record numbers of new cases

Noam Galai/Getty Images A person wears a protective face mask and carries golf clubs in midtown as New York City moves into Phase 3 of re-opening following restrictions imposed to curb the coronavirus pandemic on July 12, 2020.

New York City Health officials reported zero coronavirus related deaths for the first time since the city’s first reported fatality in March.

“It’s something that should make us hopeful, but it’s very hard to take a victory lap because we know we have so much more ahead,” New York Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Florida beat the previous daily record of new infections – 12,487 – which had been set by New York in April, reporting over 15,000 coronavirus cases in a single day Sunday.

12,487 which had been set by New York in April, reporting over 15,000 coronavirus cases in a single day Sunday. Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

New York City health officials announced that there were no coronavirus-related deaths for the first time in four months since the city’s first reported fatality on March 13.

According to data released Sunday by the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, there were no COVID-19-related deaths on Saturday, July 11.

During his daily press conference Monday, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio called the news is ‘striking’.

“It’s something that should make us hopeful, but it’s very hard to take a victory lap because we know we have so much more ahead,” he said.

Since its peak in April, New York, a previous US hotspot, flattened the curve, effectively slowing the rate of new coronavirus infections, and last week, New York City continued to reopen its economy and entered Phase 3.

Under the new phase guidelines, people in New York City can enjoy more businesses including tattoo parlors, nail salons, and other personal care services. Indoor dining, however, is still off-limits.

Still, as indicators like new cases and hospitalizations have been promisingly low, in order to prevent the spread of the virus, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is cracking down on out-of-state travellers. Cuomo on Monday announced an emergency health order which mandates those travelling from coronavirus hotspots to provide their contact information.

All individuals travelling from coronavirus hot spots must complete a Department of Health travelling form. According to the governor’s office, travellers who fail to do so will be subject to a $US2000 fine and “may be brought to a hearing and ordered to complete mandatory quarantine. “

NY is issuing an emergency health order: Out-of-state travelers from designated high-COVID states must provide their contact information upon arrival. If you fail to provide it, you will receive a summons with a $2K fine. We’re serious about enforcing quarantine. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) July 13, 2020

Since the beginning of the pandemic, New York has reported215,924 cases, 55,451 hospitalizations and 18,670 coronavirus related deaths.

The state has recorded its lowest day-to-day average COVID-19 death toll since mid-March. The state reported six deaths on Friday, according to CBS News, five deaths on Saturday, and 10 new deaths as of Sunday, according to Cuomo.

Florida hits new record for daily coronavirus cases

Paul Hennessy/NurPhoto via Getty Images People celebrate Independence Day by visiting the beach on July 4, 2020 in Cocoa Beach, Florida. Crowds at the beach were below normal for a holiday weekend due to the coronavirus pandemic and a spike in COVID-19 cases in Florida.

On Sunday, Florida reported more than 15,000 new coronavirus cases, the highest single-day total for any US state so far.

Florida’s Department of Health reports 282,435 total cases and 4,277 deaths, making it the third-worst coronavirus outbreak among US states, trailing New York and California.

According to WESH Orlando, testing for the virus has doubled from 25,000 to almost 50,000 per day resulting in an average of 19% of positive cases a day.

Despite the surge in coronavirus cases in recent weeks, Florida’s Walt Disney World Resort reopened its doors to visitors on Saturday morning after being closed since the end of March.

Expanded Coverage Module: coronavirus

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.