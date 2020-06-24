Pictures of the first day of outdoor dining for New York City's restaurants show that restaurants are still fighting an uphill battle

Irene Jiang / Business Insider In a famously cramped city where space is a precious commodity, the tenets of social distancing are especially difficult for restaurants to follow.

New York City allowed restaurants to reopen for outdoor dining only on Monday.

We walked through the city’s Lower East Side neighbourhood to speak to restaurant owners and workers about the reopening process, and we found that footpath dining is far from a silver bullet for struggling restaurants.

Social distancing rules are incredibly hard for restaurants in a cramped city like New York to follow. And even if restaurants are able to space out tables, preventing pedestrians from encroaching upon dining space will be a whole other issue.

Even with socially distanced outdoor tables, most restaurants won’t be able to even approach the level of business they had before the pandemic.

It was a beautiful day in the neighbourhood to reopen for outdoor dining. Monday in New York City was the kind of hot, sunny day that frequent sit-downs in the shade.

Unlike other jurisdictions, which have also allowed indoor dining to reopen at limited capacity, New York City has only allowed outdoor dining to reopen, socially distanced of course. And in a famously crowded city where space is a precious commodity, the tenets of social distancing are especially difficult for restaurants to follow.

The pandemic has been worst for restaurants that typically rely on dine-in revenue. Those that could pivot to a take-out and delivery model, often generating only a fraction of what they used to make. Outdoor dining has been touted as a potential (at least temporary) solution for restaurants with limited indoor dining space. But restaurants have incredibly thin profit margins, meaning they have to be mostly full to make money.

We took a walk around Manhattan’s Lower East Side to speak to restaurant owners and workers about reopening for outdoor dining, and we found that outdoor dining is far from a silver bullet for struggling restaurants.

At around 11:30 am, many restaurants were still setting up their seating areas.

Even with seating spilling into parking spots, the required six-foot social distance between tables meant that seating was still extremely limited. For restaurants that only profit when their dining rooms are full, footpath seating is hardly a long-term solution.

At Ivan Ramen, an open door was the only sign the restaurant was open.

Magda Wybieralska, the general manager, led me through the restaurant interior lined with tables to the patio in the back. In the patio, only four tables were open for dine-in.

Wybieralska said that the restaurant had to cut back on staff and shorten its menu to adjust to a to-go-only business. Even with those adaptations, business is down.

“We can’t wait to have people back in even with all the restrictions,” Wybieralska said. Still, she said, she’s fully aware that the restaurant will take a huge financial hit by staying open.

The footpath in front of the restaurant is too small for a seating area, Wybieralska said. For Ivan Ramen, opening its four patio tables for outdoor dining won’t be profitable. Wybieralska said that the restaurant will still largely rely on takeout and delivery business to stay open.

At around noon, less than half of the restaurants we passed had established outdoor seating. Many were still to-go-only, and others were simply closed.

What we did see a lot of was cafes and other to-go restaurants with tables outside but no table service.

That’s a simpler business model that can provide guests with a place to rest and enjoy their food without the pricy, complicated process of designing a socially-distanced dine-in system.

Oussama “Ous” Chafiq, who’s worked at Pause Cafe for four years, told Business Insider that he’s extremely happy that the cafe has started to put out seating.

When the pandemic hit, Pause closed. Like many cafes, it’s usually a space where people meet, work, and hang out. “It was sad,” Chafiq said. “Everyone was asking us on Instagram and emails when we would open again.”

Since Pause reopened for take-out just four weeks ago, business has been down by 70% compared to pre-pandemic times. Chafiq said that the cafe is rolling out a new line of packaged products in hopes of creating a supplemental income stream.

Meanwhile, the cafe is preparing to ramp up business as customers return. “I’m trying to get my energy back,” Chafiq said. “Masks are a little hard. It’s like a good workout.”

Walking north, we encountered more shuttered restaurants than open ones.

We passed by a few restaurants that seemed to be preparing to open. One restaurant had staked out a seating area by placing chairs in parking spaces.

Another restaurant had a sign stating it would open for patio dining on Monday, but the hours were unclear. At the very least, it seemed it wouldn’t open for lunch.

We stopped by Kollectiv, a health resort with a cafe inside.

Kollectiv had put out several outdoor tables but does not currently offer table service. Kollectiv CEO Louis Sagar told Business Insider that he expects to offer more table service as regulations continue to loosen.

There’s a shop behind the cafe, as well as a spa that’s currently closed. “The health business helps out,” Sagar said. The retail income from Kollectiv’s plant-based pharmacy has helped offset other losses.

Like Pause Cafe, Kollectiv has started focusing more on selling prepackaged, branded to-go options.

Sagar said he thinks the state and city government have done a relatively good job of managing the pandemic crisis. “Now it’s up to the community to operate safely,” Sagar said.

As we walked past more restaurants, it became clear that outdoor dining wouldn’t solve most restaurants’ ongoing problems. Footpath space hardly makes up for business lost from closed indoor seating areas.

And in places like New York, where humid summer days can reach sweltering, triple-digit temperatures, restaurants will have a hard time keeping guests comfortable outdoors.

We spoke with Addy Osinowo, the first sit-down diner at a reopened Mr. Taka Ramen. He said that while he would dine out again, he only felt “50/50” safe eating at a table on the footpath, where strangers would frequently pass by his table.

That’s another major issue: footpaths and streets are public spaces. Restaurants will have a hard time enforcing social distancing between pedestrians and diners, even if they can enforce distances between tables.

Aside from Osinowo, Mr. Taka was otherwise empty. Widi, a cashier, told Business Insider that she hopes business will pick up as time goes on. “I think a lot of people miss dining out.”

