Here's What The Typical New York City Apartment Hunter Looks Like [Infographic]

Naked Apartments, a site for New Yorkers searching for rentals, has compiled its registration data into this interesting infographic on its users’ apartment hunting habits.



Perhaps the most interesting piece of information is that almost half of Naked Apartments users need a guarantor to help them rent a place — meaning that half of the users don’t have a salary that is 40 times the monthly rent (the standard requirement of many apartment contracts).

But perhaps this is unsurprising, given that NYC’s average rent is now $3,418. Check out the infographic below.

Photo: Naked Apartments

