Protests Erupt In NYC After A Grand Jury Didn't Indict Cop Involved In Chokehold Death

Demonstrators took to the streets of New York City hours after a grand jury announced its decision Wednesday to not indict the white officer involved in the death of an African-American man in Staten Island.

Earlier in the evening they blocked the West Side Highway before moving on, marching across the entire midtown area.

West Side Highway is blocked pic.twitter.com/LwcGrrLviy

— Christopher Robbins (@ChristRobbins) December 4, 2014

Protesters shut down part of the West Side Highway in NYC, photo via @CBSNewYork‘s chopper: http://t.co/dLuDPTcrH8 pic.twitter.com/7kbDnPFpls

— CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) December 4, 2014

In Grand Central, police in riot gear spread out in the station to keep the peace.

Forty-three-year-old Eric Garner was filmed being placed in an apparent chokehold — a banned NYPD practice — by officer Daniel Pantaleo last July. In the video, Garner can be seen repeatedly exclaiming, “I can’t breathe!” before going limp.

Angry about the grand jury’s decision — especially in the aftermath of another high-profile non-indictment of a police officer in Ferguson, Missouri — protesters started to fill Times Square, Union Square and other places in Manhattan, as well as the Staten Island street where Garner died.

In addition to clogging streets, demonstrators repeatedly clashed with police and attempted to disrupt the Rockefeller Center’s annual tree lighting. NYPD Commissioner Bill Bratton told CNN at roughly 10 p.m. that about 30 protesters have been arrested so far.

“I can’t breathe!” some chanted, accusing the justice system of discriminating against young men of colour.

“No justice, no peace!” others shouted.

A Brooklyn man named Marvin Knight came to the protest carrying a trio of large signs. One declared: “Eric Garner Michael Brown Both Dead Because Of A Lack Of Money.” Another said, “Koch Brothers You Didn’t Build That God Did.” The third declared: “Kill Donald Trump — Reward Three Hots And A Cot.”

After a group of protesters turned away from the West Side highway towards Times Square, Business Insider asked a nearby police officer if they were letting the demonstrations go wherever they wished.

“Yeah, pretty much,” he replied.

Here’s a video of the protests taken from Times Square:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Here are some tweets documenting what is happening around the city:

Protestors meet police in riot gear preventing them from entering the Lincoln Tunnel. Chants grow louder. pic.twitter.com/dxrx1NKUdp

— Frank Pallotta (@frankpallotta) December 4, 2014

Chants of “You Serve Us!” as crowd chafes under the barricades pic.twitter.com/fiJi9dmBJg

— Christopher Robbins (@ChristRobbins) December 3, 2014

Uptown protesters yelling at one another to slow down on Amsterdam Ave. They don’t want to lose the street. pic.twitter.com/alHCkRy70I

— Danielle Tcholakian (@danielleiat) December 4, 2014

Protest in Times Square is growing. https://t.co/kceXdVOpw8

— Sybile P. (@SybilePenhirin) December 3, 2014

Times Square, in full effect. pic.twitter.com/ZgPSgsF4WA

— Philip Bump (@pbump) December 3, 2014

Protesters ripping down some barricades, flooding. 6th Ave & W 47th pic.twitter.com/o8ShdYinrW

— Christopher Robbins (@ChristRobbins) December 3, 2014

At least 3 women arrested at 6th and 47th. #ericgarner pic.twitter.com/59xxAC8iF9

— Ivan Pereira (@IvanPer4) December 3, 2014

The Eric Garner “die in” at Grand Central Terminal. pic.twitter.com/YraortPnXq

— Brent Staples (@BrentNYT) December 3, 2014

Protestors marching west on 50th Street and then turning north up Broadway. pic.twitter.com/43EpymCVCE

— Josh Barro (@jbarro) December 4, 2014

NOW: Hundreds gathering in Union Square in #NYC to protest no indictment in #EricGarner case. pic.twitter.com/1Ob97VjkNK

— ѕyndιcalιѕт (@syndicalisms) December 3, 2014

First wave of protesters have arrived at Rockefeller Center #EricGarner pic.twitter.com/cFGsbJOQO5

— Dan Linden (@DanLinden) December 3, 2014

On Bay Street, where Eric Garner died https://t.co/jvsMw2iQ0A

— katie honan (@katie_honan) December 3, 2014

