New York City Protests Grow Huge For Second Day In The Wake Of Garner Decision

Matt Johnston, Reuters
Foley Square ProtestersReutersProtesters gather in Foley Square in lower Manhattan in New York City demanding justice for the death of Eric Garner December 4, 2014.

For the second straight day, protesters are gathering in large numbers across New York City.

On Wednesday, a grand jury announced its decision to not indict the white police officer who killed a black man in Staten Island.

NYPD officer Daniel Pantaleo held Eric Garner, a 43-year-old father of six, in an apparent chokehold during an arrest in July. Garner was being arrested for allegedly selling illegal, untaxed cigarettes in the New York City borough. 

Garner died on scene while several officers crowded around to subdue him.

Thousands of marchers snaked through the streets of Manhattan for a second night on Thursday, beginning at the evening rush hour and picking up recruits along the way, often weaving between cars and trucks and bringing traffic to a near standstill.

NY Garner protestsReutersOn Thursday many protesters stopped traffic.

As they paraded through lower Manhattan, protesters staged sporadic sit-ins at intersections before police in riot gear approached and warned them to move along or face arrest. Most demonstrators complied, and the atmosphere among the racially mixed crowd remained boisterous, upbeat and mostly peaceful.

Sharon Gordon, 52, of Matawan, New Jersey, told Reuters that said she hoped politicians would take heed of the public outcry. “There’s been a confluence of social media and outrage,” she said. “I do believe for the first time we’re about to make a change.”

NY Garner ProtestsReutersProtesters let their voices be heard in lower Manhattan.

A second and third wave of marchers later crossed two bridges into Manhattan from Brooklyn, briefly closing both spans to traffic, then converged on Manhattan’s southern tip, at the ferry terminal for Staten Island.

The main group of demonstrators, meanwhile, headed west and briefly closed the West Side Highway along the Hudson River, resulting in at least a handful of arrests, before turning north again through Greenwich Village and Chelsea.

A smaller crowd confronted police along the highway with taunts. Chesray Dolpha, 31, yelled at the officers: “We are not violent. We are not touching you. What are you doing with that baton, brother?” The police made eye contact but did not reply.

Here are some tweets we’re seeing that show people are gathering all over the city:

