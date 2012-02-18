New York City Preschools Are Starting To Cross The $40,000 Threshold

Photo: Flicker Woodley Wonderworks

A number of private school tuitions in New York have just gone over the $40,000 mark, reports Jenny Anderson for The New York Times.Riverdale Country School leads the way, with prekindergarten to grade five tuition costing $40,750 and grades 6 to 12 running $42,000. Other pricey schools include Columbia Grammar and Preparatory ($40,140 for seniors) and Chapin School ($41,100).



According to Anderson, the prices can be deceptive, making you think you’re paying under $40,000. But other hidden expenses–including busing, books, lunches–tip the scale.

However, heads of the schools told Anderson that tuition increases have actually slowed down in the past couple of years.

