A NYC developer wants to spend $637 million to build the world's largest free-fall ride

AE Superlab A rendering of the Halo on top of Penn Station in New York City.

In its present state, New York City’s Penn Station — the transportation hub that’s scheduled to get a $1.6 billion makeover by 2019 — looks a little nightmarish.

It’s crowded, confusing to navigate

, and often smells like a mix of Auntie Anne’s pretzels and body odor.

Commuters don’t usually consider it a place for amusement, but one Brooklyn development company believes otherwise.

In June, Brooklyn Capital Partners revealed a proposal for a 1,200-foot free-fall ride, called Halo, to be constructed on top of the station. Though there are no plans to actually build it yet, it would be the tallest ride of its kind in the world, rivaling the height of the Empire State Building.

Now, its designers, AE Superlab, released a video, spotted by 6sqft, that shows what the ride would look like in motion.

The plan would cost an estimated $637 million, according to the New York Daily News. Brooklyn Capital Partners estimates the ride could bring in $130 million in yearly revenue, with tickets costing $35 each.

Partnering with S&S Worldwide (a company that’s designs thrill rides) and AE Superlab, the developers hope to build the Halo on top of the Farley Post Office building to the west of the station. It would carry 11 gondolas in loops around its circumference. Riders would choose the speeds of the cars (the gondolas could reach speeds of up to 100 miles per hour after reaching the top).

If it’s built, tourists, rather than locals, would likely make up most of its ridership.

“The Big Apple to get the best cityscape view you’ve ever had, there are gondolas designed just for you. If you are feeling like you could use a little natural stimulation and want to feel a little speed and g-force, we’ve got that as well,” the designers wrote. “If, however, you are a complete adrenaline junky and want to experience the most thrilling sensation of your life — complete weightlessness for several seconds, it is all here at the HALO!”

In the wake of the election, it might be the lighthearted distraction New York City needs.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.