What New York City Would Look Like With The Atmospheres Of Different Planets

New York City depicted with Saturn’s atmosphere.

Graphic designer Nickolay Lamm, who previously showed us what America would like under 25 feet of seawater, has a new project that imagines New York City with the atmospheres of different planets in our solar system.



The illustrations, commissioned by StorageFront.com, were made with the help of Astrobiologist M. Browning Vogel, who worked at NASA Ames Research centre for a five years, and gave Lamm the descriptions for each planet.

In an artist’s statement, Lamm said the images were inspired by photographs of Mount Sharp, a 3.4-mile-high peak at the centre of Mars’ Gale crater.

The drawings should serve as a wake-up call to people who take Earth’s life-giving resources for granted.

Lamm compares humans to ants living on an enclosed farm. “If these ants ventured outside their ant farm, they’d realise just how uninhabitable other places are and appreciate their own home much more,” he told Business Insider via email.

Since it is likely that we will continue to destroy our planet, scientists continue to shop for Earth replacements while developing a plan to send the first humans Mars.

This is Earth. Everything looks normal around the NYC skyline so far. Here is New York City with the thin layer of gas, mostly consisting of hydrogen, that makes up Mercury's atmosphere. The transparent atmosphere shows the darkness of space and the radiance of the nearby sun. Here is New York City with the atmosphere of Venus. Carbon dioxide and sulfuric acid clouds create an envelop of yellowish, hot air that blocks the NYC skyline and sun. The landscape is covered by craters, lava, sulfurous dust and other feature created by Venus' volcanoes. Here is New York City with the thin, cold atmosphere of Mars. The surface looks red because the top layer is is mostly made of iron oxide, or iron that rusted after being exposed to oxygen. The skyline is caked in sand from frequent dust storms. Here is New York City with Saturn's atmosphere, containing a mixture of hydrogen and helium.The atmospheric gases dissolve any metal oxide surfaces, which is why the Statue of Liberty looks stripped of its green patina caused by the oxidation of copper. Here is New York City with Jupiter's atmosphere. The NYC skyline is floating almost 33,000 above a liquid surface. The clouds are a mixture of water, ammonia, and sulfurous gases. The sky is clear, gaseous hydrogen, similar to Saturn. Here is New York City with the atmosphere of Uranus. Uranus has high speed winds that are faster than the most powerful hurricane on Earth, thus obliterating the Statue of Liberty. Here is New York City with Neptune's atmosphere, which consists mostly of hydrogen and helium with traces of water and ammonia. Because Neptune is the outermost planet in our solar system is the darkest and coldest. Extreme winds destroy buildings and other structures. The 10 Best Replacements For Earth >

