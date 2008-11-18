New York City MTA Head Videotaped Not Taking The Subway

With the double whammy of the economic crisis and the energy crisis, more people are (or should be) using public transportation. And we’d certainly expect the head of New York City’s transportation division to take the subway. But according to footage from Fox 5, which will be aired tonight, he doesn’t—partially because of “assassination attempts.” Ironically, his behaviour probably won’t make him more popular.



NY Post: MTA chief Lee Sander has some ‘splainin’ to do. Fox 5 reporter John Deutzman shot video of Sander being chauffeured to work in an unmarked police car four times in three weeks, although his office is in Grand Central Terminal and even as the MTA threatens huge fare hikes. Sander first insisted, “I take the train every day.” Then he switched to, “I take the train 95 per cent of the time.” One morning he said he had to be driven because he “had to carry his tuxedo for an evening event.” He also cites security reasons such as assassination attempts. The piece airs tonight at 10 p.m. on Ch. 5.

