New York City's Population Of Millionaires Increased By 52,800 In The Past Year

Look around you, New Yorkers. One in 25 people you see is a millionaire (of course that number is higher in Manhattan and lower in the Bronx).



The metro area’s millionaire population increased by 52,800 last year to 720,000, according Capgemini’s Metro Wealth Index.

America’s 10 biggest cities saw an increase in millionaires by 7.3 per cent on average. Growth was modest compared to a 18 per cent jump in 2009, following a drop in 2008.

Unfortunately this leads to higher cost of living. Check out the 12 most expensive cities in America >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.