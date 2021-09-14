I’m a Midwesterner who moved to New York City. Here are 13 things that surprised me.

Most people don’t own cars.

Access to a car is pretty much a necessity to get anywhere in the Midwest, unless you’re in a city like Chicago with its “L” metro system. In New York City, most people I know who own a car are constantly thinking of getting rid of it.

Parking is difficult to find in the city — especially as car ownership has spiked during the pandemic — and it’s expensive. Public transportation is a slower but sufficient and cost-effective replacement.

I was also surprised to find that many of my born-and-bred New Yorker friends never learned to drive, simply because they didn’t need to.