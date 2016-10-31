How to train the last days before a marathon

The New York City Marathon is coming up this Sunday, November 4, and many runners may be wondering how they can best prepare the days before the race.

Marathon coach, John Henwood’s advice is a little different from many of the popular training programs.

In the video above, Henwood explains the proper training the week before your marathon run.

Following is a full transcript of the video.

John Henwood:There are a lot of programs out there where they give your three or four days off. OK, you don’t really want to be doing that.

How to train the week before the marathon

Henwood: Two things that can happen. In terms of – you can just lose a little bit of fitness depending on the training program you’ve been following.

And if you’re eating the same, which we kind of recommend you to do, you can feel kind of bloated or even gain a few pounds before you start the marathon.

So instead of taking days off completely, just shorten the runs. Run relaxed, run easy, and shorten the runs a little bit. I recommend you actually really want to have off one or two days off exercising in the last week of the marathon.

But no more than two days. The day before the actual marathon you want to just walk around for a couple hours on your feet max. You don’t want to be shopping for five hours at the expo or anything like that.

You want to spend time off your feet.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This video was originally published on November 3, 2017.

