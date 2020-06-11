'Make it a little kinky': NYC health officials release sex advice, telling residents to use props and wear masks to avoid face-to-face contact

Crystal Cox/Business Insider

New York City’s Health Department published guidelines on Monday on the least risky ways to have sex during the pandemic.

They tell New Yorkers to make it “kinky” and “be creative with sexual positions” instead of being face-to-face during sex.

The guidelines also recommend wearing masks during sex, after a Harvard study found that could be beneficial for couples who don’t live together.

Group sex is discouraged: “If two is company then three (or more) is definitely a crowd.”

It comes the same week NYC health officials announced they will be doing home deliveries of lube and condoms.

The New York City Department of Health is asking city residents to get “a little kinky” in the bedroom to ensure their sexual endeavours don’t contribute to the spread of the coronavirus.

“Be creative with sexual positions and physical barriers, like walls,” the city’s health officials said in new guidelines published Monday. They also suggested that New Yorkers “wear a face covering or mask” during sex, per a recent Harvard study that found masks to be a workable solution for couples who don’t live together.

Orgies were also discouraged by the guidelines, which stated: “If two is company then three (or more) is definitely a crowd.”

Instead, they recommend virtual sex over platforms like Zoom: “Video dates, sexting, subscription-based fan platforms, sexy ‘Zoom parties’ or chat rooms may be options for you.”

Crystal Cox/Business Insider

The fresh advice coincides with a new campaign by the city to offer home deliveries of lube, condoms, and at-home STD tests to residents.

It is all part of a broader effort to limit the rise of both COVID-19 cases and sexually-transmitted diseases, which contact tracers are no longer so closely monitoring, since they have been moved onto tracking coronavirus.

“Decisions about sex and sexuality need to be balanced with personal and public health,” the guidelines read. “During this extended public health emergency, people will and should have sex. Consider using harm reduction strategies to reduce the risk to yourself, your partners, and our community.”

When lockdown first came into effect, New York City Heath officials advised residents to masturbate rather than have sex with partners who live outside of their home.

“You are your safest sex partner,” the original guidance noted. “Masturbation will not spread COVID-19, especially if you wash your hands (and any sex toys) with soap and water for at least 20 seconds before and after sex.”

NYC Health officials aren’t the first to suggest experimenting with positions to minimise contact during sex.

Swiss brothels came up with a list of the “least risky” sexual positions for sex workers to use with clients, according to the English-language news outlet in Switzerland, The Local. The positions include “doggy style,” “cowgirl” and “rider” positions, as they minimise droplet transmission between client and worker.

