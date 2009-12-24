New York City Kills The Shale Gas Revolution

Some believe recent breakthroughs in shale gas technology provide the U.S. with a gigantic source of cheap, domestic energy.



Others don’t.

Reuters: New York City urged New York state on Wednesday to ban natural gas drilling in its watershed, adding unprecedented support to critics who consider the chemicals used to mine for shale gas as poisonous to drinking water.

The biggest city in the United States joined environmentalists and small-town neighbours of drilling operations in trying to hinder the exploitation of one of the most promising sources of U.S. energy — the Marcellus Shale formation.

Read more here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.