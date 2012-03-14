New York City Is Trying To Attract Even More Young Visitors With A New Campaign

Photo: marco_n65 via Flickr

New York City’s tourism bureau, NYC & Co., has announced that it wants to attract a total of 55 million visitors to the city by 2015, the Daily News reports.It is specifically trying to tap into the youth market, and has plans to launch a youth-centric campaign, NYC 30, aimed at tourists aged 18-29. A partnership with MasterCard is also in the works.



An estimated 15.1 million youth tourists visited New York City last year, according to the Daily News, which accounted for 30 per cent of the city’s tourist intake.

