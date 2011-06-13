New York City Is The Twitter "Capital Of The World"

Photo: Illustration: Ellis Hamburger

On per capita use, New Yorkers use Twitter more than anyone else. That’s an interesting tidbit from a NYT blog post on how the Anthony Weiner scandal reverberated through Twitter.



Also, New York state residents use Twitter 30% more than the national average.

On the one hand, this might be a bullish signal for Twitter: New York is the biggest and most culturally significant city in the US, and so having a strong base here should help growth.

On the other hand, this could be interpreted as a bearish signal: because New York is such a media (and tech!) town, it could lend credence to the idea that Twitter is having a hard time breaking into the mainstream, and that its outsized prominence is due more to people in the media being ga-ga over it than over real-world usage.

