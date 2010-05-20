New York City Is Hiring A "Chief Digital Officer"

Photo: Dan Frommer

New York posts “Chief Digital Officer” Job Listing – are you ready to run nyc digital media? Mayor Mike Bloomberg, already the most tech oriented Mayor in the USA, is pushing that initiative further, quietly announcing a job that moved “digital media” to the the forefront of his agenda.



The announcing of a Chief Digital Officer for New York comes just months after the successful Big Apps competition put the city on par with other municipalities that are embracing digital data and new media methodologies as both a business development and public engagement strategy.

The job description is posted as a PDF, and re-posted here:

The job description says, in part:

The Chief Digital Officer will: “develop forward-thinking policies on social media, digital communications, web 2.0 initiatives and other tools to better serve the public.”

“Multimedia content from NYC Media and other outlets will be integrated into the City’s website, mobile devices, video-on-demand and in public spaces.”

The job description leaves somewhat open just how the position will interface with existing city agencies, including the media oriented Mayors office of TV and Film and the Department of Information Technology (DoIT).

But the description does list requirements including: “Extensive experience in digital media initiatives; management and development experience in digital media; knowledge of NYC Government operations and public policy; proven ability to lead and manage media services”

The salary for the position lists as between $54,000 and $125,000 — and suggests that nights and weekends may be required.

If you think you’re ready to be the face of New York’s digital media efforts, why not throw your hat in the ring?

e-mail your resume to [email protected] (indicate ‘JVN 10313 – Chief Digital Officer’ in subject line)

Steve Rosenbaum is founder and CEO of Magnify.net, a NYC-based Web video startup. He has been building and growing consumer-content businesses since 1992. He was the creator and Executive Producer of MTV UNfiltered, a series that was the first commercial application of user-generated video in commercial TV.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.