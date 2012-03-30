Forget Wedding Expos, New York Is Hosting Its First-Ever Divorce Expo This Weekend

Photo: poochynooch / cake central

If you need help discovering “How To Be A Single Dad And A Single Dude Again,” New York is throwing its first-ever Divorce Expo to aid you, according to The Wall Street Journal.This weekend at the Metropolitan Pavilion in Chelsea, “Start Over Smart: A Modern Divorce Expo,” will offer seminars ranging from the fun, such as the “Single Dude, Again” to the serious, “Moving on After Infidelity.”



The expo is run by Nicole Baras Feuer, a divorce mediator and divorcee, who organised the event with her mother, who is also a mediator.

Some praise and criticism arose about the event. Some saw it as shameful, when society should be promoting couples to rekindle their marriage, while others saw the expo as a good outlet to receive support while going through a difficult divorce.

Feuer told The Wall Street Journal: “Divorce is so hard and overwhelming because it touches on every aspect of your life. I think a lot of people are looking for something to find answers … I do think there is a need for this.”

DON’T MISS: The 10 Best States For Getting A Divorce >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.