New York City Is American epicentre For Swine Flu

The number of confirmed cases of swine flu in the U.S. jumped to 64, with 44 cases in New York City. Health officials in New York said today that hundreds of students may have contracted mild cases swine flu at a high school in Queens.



There are clusters of swine flu being investigated in the Bronx and Brooklyn. A cluster of ill students have been detected at a Manhattan high school as well.

Ernst & Young said earlier that it is not clear whether one staff member has a confirmed case of swine flu. No cases have yet been reported at a major financial firm in New York.

The good news is that officials are describing the cases as mostly mild. Only five suspected swine flu patients are described as being seriously ill. There have been no deaths so far.

