This New York City Map Shows How Much More Dangerous Poor Neighborhoods Can Be

This striking map of New York City median income overlaid with shooting locations comes from Redditor im_an_actual_dog, and it appears to be legitimate.

Most shootings appear to occur in low-income neighborhoods such as Crown Heights, Harlem, and areas of the Bronx.

The map was based using Redditor ronanconway‘s shooting map that shows shootings for the first eight months of 2013. Blue markers indicate non-fatal shootings and black markers indicate fatal shootings. The income data comes from the 2010 Census.

Ronanconway sent us this message on Reddit explaining his methodology:

There’s a number of sources I used to compile the list, none are “official” however. My particular sources are the Daily News, NY Post, DNAinfo, the twitter feeds NYCityAlerts and NYScanner, and some local sources like CBS and NBC news. I used to run a crime blog for the city, and I still maintain a number of homicide and crime maps for a bunch of cities along the east coast, and it’s local news that supplies all of those. Homicide and shootings tend to make the news reliably in a way that robberies and other crimes don’t, so while there are surely shootings that did not make my list this is a good picture of shootings. Also, official statistics often count shootings in which there was no injury; my list is comprised of only shootings in at least one person was injured.

Data from the New York Police Department seem to back up this map. Police Commissioner Raymond Kelly told the New York Daily News last month: “Last year, 97% of all shooting victims were black or Hispanic and reside in low-income neighborhoods.”

Some lower-income NYC neighborhoods do appear to buck the trend — Sunset Park, Borough Park, and Bensonhurst in Brooklyn seem relatively safe, as do Washington Heights and Inwood in upper Manhattan.

