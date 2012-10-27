See If You Live In A New York City Hurricane Evacuation Zone

Mayor Bloomberg held a press conference updating New Yorkers on preparations for Hurricane Sandy Friday afternoon.



It’s too soon to tell where Sandy is going, but “common sense says you should start taking precautions,” he said.

That includes determining whether you live in a hurricane evacuation zone, especially Zone A, or low-lying areas of New York prone to flooding.

To see what zone you live in, use New York City’s Office of Emergency Management Hurricane Evacuation Zone Finder or look at the interactive chart below.

Click here for all of our Hurricane Sandy coverage.

Residents in Zone A face the highest risk of flooding from a hurricane’s storm surge. Zone A includes all low-lying coastal areas and other areas that could experience storm surge in ANY hurricane that makes landfall close to New York City.

Residents in Zone B may experience storm surge flooding from a MODERATE (Category 2 or higher) hurricane.

Residents in Zone C may experience storm surge flooding from a MAJOR hurricane (Category 3 & 4) making landfall just south of New York City. A major hurricane is unlikely in New York City, but not impossible.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.