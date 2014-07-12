This Is The $US20 Billion Future Of Manhattan's West Side

Copyright Related/Oxford A rendering of the future view of Hudson Yards from New Jersey at night.

New York City is constantly evolving as new skyscrapers shoot into the sky.

And adding to the city’s already dynamic skyline is Hudson Yards, a massive new development on Manhattan’s far west side. The $20 billion project is a joint effort between real estate firm Related Companies and real estate investment, development, and management company Oxford Properties Group.

The first phase of Hudson Yards is slated for completion in the next four years. The complex, which will sit between 10th and 12th Avenues and run from 30th to 34th Street, will include public parks, office towers, shops, restaurants, and more.

It will be made accessible by an extension of the existing No. 7 subway line.

We recently got a tour of the construction site and renderings of what Hudson Yards will look like when it’s complete. Keep reading to see what the future holds for Manhattan’s West Side.

