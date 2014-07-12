This Is The $US20 Billion Future Of Manhattan's West Side

New York City is constantly evolving as new skyscrapers shoot into the sky.
And adding to the city’s already dynamic skyline is Hudson Yards, a massive new development on Manhattan’s far west side. The $20 billion project is a joint effort between real estate firm Related Companies and real estate investment, development, and management company Oxford Properties Group.
The first phase of Hudson Yards is slated for completion in the next four years. The complex, which will sit between 10th and 12th Avenues and run from 30th to 34th Street, will include public parks, office towers, shops, restaurants, and more.
It will be made accessible by an extension of the existing No. 7 subway line.
We recently got a tour of the construction site and renderings of what Hudson Yards will look like when it’s complete. Keep reading to see what the future holds for Manhattan’s West Side.
Located on the far west side of Manhattan, Hudson Yards is one of the biggest private developments in U.S. history. The 28-acre complex will sit above rail tracks that service new York City and is expected to revitalize an entire neighbourhood.
The development is just one aspect of a major overhaul of Manhattan's west side. In the past few years, luxury condos have sprung up alongside the High Line, the Jacob Javits center has been renovated, and the No. 7 subway line is being extended to 11th Avenue to accommodate the area's residents and tourists.
The first phase of Hudson Yards is the Eastern Rail Yard, which will have several residential and office towers, along with dozens of shops and restaurants to occupy an expected 65,000 visitors a day. The Western Yard will be mostly residential.
Construction has been underway since 2012. This year, the developers expect to complete 2 giant platforms that will allow the skyscrapers to rise above 30 active Long Island Rail Road tracks.
There are five main skyscrapers planned for the Eastern Rail Yard. The first is 10 Hudson Yards, which will rise 895 feet above 30th Street and 10th Avenue, and have 1.7 million square feet of space. Coach, L'Oreal, Fairway, and SAP will be future tenants.
30 Hudson Yards will be built on 33rd Street and 10th Avenue. At 1,227 feet tall, it will have 2.6 million square feet of space. Future tenants will be Time Warner, HBO, CNN, and WB, and it's slated for completion in late 2018.
Once it's complete, 30 Hudson Yards will be New York City's fourth-tallest building. It will house the city's highest public observation deck with an open-air viewing platform.
At 1,100 feet in the air, views from the observation deck will be spectacular. The developers sent a drone into the air to create this image of how the landscape will look to visitors.
Connecting the two skyscrapers will be a 1 million-square-foot space for shops and restaurants. It will have seven levels of retail and dining. By 2018, the building will have 20 restaurants, 100 shops, and an anchor department store.
35 Hudson Yards, on the corner of 33rd Street and 11th Avenue, will be a 79-story residential building.
70-story 15 Hudson Yards will be residential as well, with an additional 150-room luxury hotel, ballroom and spa. It's planned for the corner of 30th Street and 11th Avenue.
Across the street, between 33rd and 34th Streets, is 55 Hudson Yards. The LEED Gold-certified building will stand 780 feet tall by 2017.
But most New Yorkers will be particularly excited about is the No. 7 train expansion, which will connect the east side and Queens to Hudson Yards, the High Line, and more. It will serve 40,000 people a day.
The subway will have two entrance and exit points near 34th Street and 11th Avenue. It cost an estimated $US2.4 million to build.
The top of the High Line, a popular pedestrian park constructed on a defunct railroad spur, will be accessible from Hudson Yards through a 60-foot public passageway.
The High Line will continue to rope around Hudson Yards, but visitors will also be able to enter the Eastern Rail Yard's public plaza. Eventually, they will be able to seamlessly walk from the No. 7 train to the High Line without taking any stairs or escalators.
In addition to the High Line, a promenade called Hudson Park & Boulevard will span 10th and 11th Avenues from 33rd to 39th Street.
Right now, the area is pretty desolate, but it will soon be filled with trees, walking paths, and grassy spaces.
Hudson Yards will also be home to something called 'The Culture Shed,' a multi-purposed venue with seven levels of galleries and performance spaces. It has a moving outer layer that lets it nearly double in size, and will host touring art exhibits, New York Fashion Week, and various shows.
All of this will take four more years to complete, but it will bring new life to Manhattan's west side.
And it will radically change the look of Manhattan as we know it. Here's the location of Hudson Yards against the current skyline.
With an expected 24 million visitors annually, Hudson Yards will become a destination in and of itself.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.