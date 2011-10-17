PHOTOS: Urban Life And History Mix In New York City's Apartments

Photo: Houzz

When looking at the residential architecture of New York, it’s necessary to split it into two groups: urban homes and suburban/country homes.Here we look at the first, which encompasses apartments, lofts, and townhouses. Most of the examples that follow are lofts, because they are such a unique part of New York City’s transformation from an industrial to a post-industrial city.



New York is host to a good deal of stunning new architecture, but it also has a strong tradition of preservation that embraces conversions of old buildings into new uses. Dealing with that history inside is one aspect of the interiors in this ideabook.

Operable walls This former painting studio in Tribeca -- what can be seen as a loft twice removed from its industrial origins -- uses operable walls to close off spaces and create some privacy. Source: Houzz Use of white space This residence overlooking Central Park is a sparse white space that is activated by 'using ash finished in four different ways.' We see at least three uses here: the shelf below the bookcase, the floor, and the door in the distance. Source: Houzz Columns Another Tribeca loft. The articulation of the column is something of note, as is the way the plan uses this row of columns to separate kitchen and living/dining areas. Source: Houzz Townhouse Since they are basically rowhouses, windows are still limited to the front and back (with the occasional lightwell on the side), but the biggest appeal is located out back... Source: Houzz Stained glass This residence features large expanses of glass that are occasionally framed by coloured glass panes...the means of making a curtain wall more colourful and interesting. Source: Houzz No exposed construction Even new construction embraces some of the loft's ideas. Openness and large windows are found, but exposed construction is nowhere to be seen, especially because raw concrete does not have the same appeal as exposed wood or steel structure. Source: Houzz Large windows An extremely important aspect of loft living, what helps make them so appealing and expensive: big windows and lots of natural light. Source: Houzz Triplex This double-height living space shows something more house-like than apartment-like. The finishes may be minimal and the windows limited to the ends, but vertical living approaches another side of NYC living: the townhouse. Source: Houzz Speaking of townhouses... Dominique Strauss-Kahn's Tribeca townhouse just got price-chopped >

