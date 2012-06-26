New Yorkers Really Are Healthier Than Most Americans

Photo: Nekenasoa/Flickr

With all the recent commotion surrounding Mayor Bloomberg’s plan to ban oversized soft drinks and the latest news that life expectancy in New York City is rising faster than anywhere else in the United States, we wondered where the Big Apple ranks in terms of obesity, diabetes, exercise and other common health indicators compared to the rest of the nation.Our search took us to the Gallup-Healthways Well-Being Index, which provides data for 190 metropolitan areas on exactly these sorts of things.



To see how New York City stacks up against other large cities, we gathered data for the 10 most populated cities in the country from 2011 and ranked them within the six categories measured by Gallup.

We also show where New York City stands compared to the national average and the average of large metro areas (population over 1,000,000).

It turns out, New York City is pretty healthy compared to the rest of the country.

Here are some key takeaways:

Among the 10 largest cities, New York City has the fourth lowest obesity rate behind Los Angeles, San Jose and San Diego

NYC ranks better than the large metro average in obesity, diabetes and Americans who have health insurance; NYC ranks worse than the large metro area average for frequent exercise, frequent produce consumption and city optimism

NYC ranks better than the national average for obesity, diabetes and frequent produce consumption; NYC ranks worse than national average for frequent exercise, city optimism and people who have health insurance

Take a look at the rankings below (in all categories, 1 is the best ranking, 10 is the worst):

Obesity (%)

1. San Jose: 17.9

2. San Diego: 18.1

3. Los Angeles: 20.3

4. New York City: 21.5

5. Phoenix: 23.3

6. Chicago: 24.8

Large metro area average: 24.5

7. Philadelphia: 25

National average: 26.1

8. Houston: 26.1

9. Dallas: 25.9

10. San Antonio: 29.1

Diabetes (%)

1. San Jose: 7.1

2. San Diego: 8.5

3. Phoenix: 9

4. Chicago: 9.3

5. New York City: 9.7

6. Los Angeles: 9.8

7. Dallas: 9.8

Large metro area average: 10.2

8. Philadelphia: 10.4

9. Houston: 10.5

National average: 10.9

10. San Antonio: 12.1

Frequent Exercise % (30 minutes 3 or more days per week)

1. San Diego: 57.2

2. San Jose: 56.4

3. Los Angeles: 54.8

4. San Antonio: 53.3

Large metro area average: 51.8

National average: 51.6

5. Phoenix: 51.6

6. Houston: 50.7

7. Chicago: 49.7

8. Dallas: 49.6

9. New York City: 48.5

10. Philadelphia: 48.2

Frequent produce consumption % (5 or more serving of fruits and vegetables 4 or more days per week)

1. San Diego: 58.3

2. Philadelphia: 58.2

3. San Jose: 58.1

Large metro area average: 57.3

4. New York City: 57.2

National average: 56.8

5. Chicago: 56.5

6. Los Angeles: 56.2

7. Phoenix: 55.6

8. Houston: 55.2

9. San Antonio: 55.1

10. Dallas: 54.6

City optimism % (Americans who say they live in a city that is getting better as a place to live)

1. Dallas: 66.7

2. San Antonio: 66.4

3. Houston: 61.6

Large metro area average: 58.9

4. Los Angeles: 57.4

5. San Diego: 56.1

National average: 55.6

6. Chicago: 55.4

7. Phoenix: 54.8

8. San Jose: 53.4

9. Philadelphia: 50.5

10. New York City: 50

Uninsured (%)

1.Philadelphia: 10.4

National average: 11.4

2. New York City: 12.4

3. San Jose: 12.4

4. Chicago: 14.4

Large metro area average: 14.5

5. Phoenix: 15.3

6. San Diego: 16.9

7. San Antonio: 18.5

8. Los Angeles: 21.8

9. Dallas: 21.7

10. Houston: 24.9

The charts below show data for New York City and the nation from 2009, 2010 and 2011. There aren’t many significant changes over the last three years.

Obesity levels increased .6 per cent between 2010 and 2011, even though the national average dropped .4 per cent.

