New York City's famous grid owes it all to this mysterious hidden bolt

In the early 19th century, John Randel Jr. set about planning what would become the gridded street plan of Manhattan. Randel spent ten years walking the entirety of the city, marking each future intersection with either a bolt or marble monument. Two hundred years later, one of the bolts still survives in a hidden spot in Central Park.

Follow TI: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.