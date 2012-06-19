The Best Places To Golf Near New York City

Photo: Nine-Eagles

This post originally appeared at Fathom.Father’s Day may have just passed, but any sunny day is a good day to hit the golf course. We asked our pals at Golfslope, the excellent private golf course review and information site, for the best places to play in the United States.



Here’s New York City, which is golfier than you might think. And don’t miss the courses around Los Angeles and those worth the journey around the United States.

