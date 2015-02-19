New York is facing its biggest threat ever

New York City, with a population of nearly 9 million, is fast approaching the danger zone for climate change.

Some would say it has already arrived.

The OECD ranked New York City among the 10 cities most vulnerable to rising sea levels with 2.9 million people and $US2.1 trillion in assets exposed to storm surges by 2070 if sea levels keep rising.

And a new report from the Annals of the New York Academy of Sciences finds that by as early as the end of this decade, the city will be a far warmer, stormier, less-pleasant place to live than it is now.

Hurricane Sandy, just one of the symptoms of a warming planet, was our first dire warning.

