New York City Getting Shafted In The Electric Car Revolution

New York City is about to pepper 2,000 of its motorists with a questionnaire on what it might take to get them ripping around the city in electric cars, the NY Post is reporting.



While the rest of the nation breathlessly prepares for the coming revolution in electric cars, New York, to this point, has been left in the cold. The city is both a dream and a nightmare for electric cars. Because urban commuters go on shorter trips and sit around in traffic, converting to electric cars would be ideal. Less pollution, less wasted gas.

Too bad most people live in apartments and can’t plug in their cars overnight, so electrics might be elusive. Some people might be able to plug into garages overnight, but that’s a fraction of the public. Charging infrastructure by a company like Coulomb could be built on the streets as well, but that means getting New Yorkers to sign into their program.

Additionally, as City Room points out, most New Yorkers don’t drive on a daily basis, opting for public transit. If they do drive, they might be getting out of the city, where the options for plugging in might not be so plentiful.

