Incredible GIFs Show The Gentrification Of New York City

It’s no secret that New York City — and Brooklyn in particular — is gentrifying rapidly.

New York-based artist and programmer Justin Blinder was commissioned, along with other artists, by More Art for Envision NY 2017 to reflect on how the city changed under Bloomberg.

He came up with the idea of showing abandoned lots or rundown buildings transforming into new developments through GIFs. He calls the project “Vacated.”

“I started off by exploring the NYC Department of City Planning’s PLUTO dataset, which contains a wealth of tax lot data,” Blinder told Business Insider about the project in an email. “I then filtered this dataset to only show new developments in the past 12 years, and wrote custom software that would cycle through each address on Google Street View.”

Since Google Street Views cars often captured entire streets but not entire neighborhoods, Blinder realised that there were intersections where one street’s imagery was taken in or before 2009, whereas the opposite side of the street was photographed in 2013. “When you simply cross the street you get two different historical versions of the intersection,” he said.

“Vacated” is an ongoing project. Check out some of Blinder’s completed GIFs below from neighborhoods where housing costs have increased since 2004, and then head over the artist’s website to see an interactive map of all the intersections where new buildings were constructed between 2009 and 2013.

India Street and McGuinness Boulevard, Brooklyn, NY

Bedford and Nassau Avenues, Brooklyn, NY

2nd Avenue and East 1st Street, New York, NY

Bowery and Hester Streets, New York, NY

Eckford Street and Meserole Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

