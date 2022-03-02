I ate NYC’s most famous sandwich at Katz’s Delicatessen, and I thought it was worth the hype

- The oldest deli in New York, Katz’s Delicatessen is famous for its “mile-high” sandwiches and deli classics.
- I recently tried what is arguably NYC’s most famous sandwich: pastrami on rye bread.
- While I thought the sandwich was delicious, I was surprised it cost $25.
The restaurant has been frequented by scores of celebrities and politicians over the years and was even featured in the classic 1989 romantic comedy “When Harry Met Sally…” — Katz’s is where the iconic “I’ll have what she’s having” scene took place.
Today, Katz’s Delicatessen is a go-to spot for tourists visiting New York City, and I was about to try it for the first time.
However, given that I’m fully vaccinated and have a booster shot, that cases in New York City are declining, and the fact that I recently had COVID, I figured I was as protected as I possibly could be. I decided to stick it out and sit inside the restaurant, though this was a personal choice and everyone should determine what they feel most comfortable doing.
As an avid fan of the movie, I was excited by this, and I imagine other fans would be just as into the idea of sitting at their table.
However, I know from watching the movie that Harry and Sally didn’t technically meet at Katz’s. Instead, they met when Sally offered Harry a ride into New York after they both graduated from college in Chicago. I decided to give Katz’s a pass and assume they meant it’s where the pair met for lunch.
The rye bread perfectly complemented the pastrami. It was soft without getting soggy from the mustard, and it held the ambitiously thick sandwich together well.
I thought this was interesting especially given how expensive the sandwich was, in my opinion. I expected it to be pricier than a typical sandwich given Katz’s famous reputation, but I never thought I would pay almost $25 for a sandwich — no matter how thick and delicious it was.
The high price is likely due to the cost of making pastrami and is less related to the restaurant’s fame, as I initially thought. To make pastrami, the meat is first brined in a manner similar to how corned beef is made, then seasoned, dried, and smoked. According to CNBC, a recent report by the Bureau of Labor Statistics stated that the price of beef and veal increased 20.1% between October 2020 and October 2021, which could also have led to the sandwich being more expensive than I anticipated.
I received a very generous portion of pastrami on my sandwich. So, on later reflection, I determined the price was probably reasonable and close to the industry standard price. Another New York City deli, Sarge’s Delicatessen and Diner, prices their hot pastrami sandwich at $21.95 — and the sandwiches look to be about the same size.
Still, even with all of that information in mind, I wouldn’t often treat myself to a sandwich that costs $20 or more. It may be a completely reasonable price for some people, but I would usually avoid spending so much on lunch.
Insider has reached out to Katz’s Delicatessen about the cost of the sandwich.
However, for an average New Yorker, I’m not sure I would eat at Katz’s outside of a special occasion.
Don’t get me wrong, the sandwich I tried was delicious, but I’m not sure I would pay $25 for a sandwich on any given day. In the end, I thought the sandwich was definitely worth the hype and the price point was justified. However, it was simply out of my personal budget for a quick bite to eat.
