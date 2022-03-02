I ate NYC’s most famous sandwich at Katz’s Delicatessen, and I thought it was worth the hype

Despite being very hungry when I walked in the door, I could only finish half of the sandwich.

The sandwich was so large that I thought it definitely could have been split between two people. However, looking around the restaurant, I saw that a majority of customers ordered their own sandwich and chose not to split with anyone.

I thought this was interesting especially given how expensive the sandwich was, in my opinion. I expected it to be pricier than a typical sandwich given Katz’s famous reputation, but I never thought I would pay almost $25 for a sandwich — no matter how thick and delicious it was.

The high price is likely due to the cost of making pastrami and is less related to the restaurant’s fame, as I initially thought. To make pastrami, the meat is first brined in a manner similar to how corned beef is made, then seasoned, dried, and smoked. According to CNBC, a recent report by the Bureau of Labor Statistics stated that the price of beef and veal increased 20.1% between October 2020 and October 2021, which could also have led to the sandwich being more expensive than I anticipated.

I received a very generous portion of pastrami on my sandwich. So, on later reflection, I determined the price was probably reasonable and close to the industry standard price. Another New York City deli, Sarge’s Delicatessen and Diner, prices their hot pastrami sandwich at $21.95 — and the sandwiches look to be about the same size.

Still, even with all of that information in mind, I wouldn’t often treat myself to a sandwich that costs $20 or more. It may be a completely reasonable price for some people, but I would usually avoid spending so much on lunch.

Insider has reached out to Katz’s Delicatessen about the cost of the sandwich.