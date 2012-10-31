New Yorkers Face 3-4 Days Without Full Power, 4-5 Days Without Subway

Photo: Nick Summers

“Unprecedented” damage to New York City’s power and transport grid won’t be easy to fix.Mayor Bloomberg said at a press conference that he guesses it will take 3-4 days to bring power fully back online; 4-5 days to fix the subways.



There are currently 750,000 New Yorkers without power.

“Our administration will move heaven and earth to help [Con Ed and the MTA],” said Bloomberg.

City buses are expected to be online tomorrow, with roads open too.

Meanwhile LaGuardia airport will remain closed tomorrow due to “extensive damage,” Governor Andrew Cuomo said at a press conference. JFK is expected to open tomorrow.

