10 Economic Facts That Will Make You Proud To Live In New York City

Vincent Trivett
nyc new york skylineOn top.

Photo: upload.wikimedia.org

New Yorkers have always felt their city is THE city.But now there’s data to back it up.

The New York City Economic Development Corporation, a private, non-profit corporation that promotes business in New York City compiled statistics on New York’s economy

It shows that right now, the unemployment rate in New York State and New York City is lower than the nation as a whole, and lower than that of Texas. And for all of Rick Perry’s questionable claims that his “business-friendly” leadership is behind Texas’s “miracle” growth, New York State was right behind it despite the Empire State’s massive regulation regime.  

How do we do it? Wall Street is one reason. Financiers make more than anyone else in New York City.

New York's gross city product is $540 billion dollars in 2009. If NYC were a country, it's economy would be bigger than Switzerland's.

New York lost fewer jobs in the recession and gained more on the recovery

There's always a steady stream of new New Yorkers

NYC is a city of renters

New York's venture capital scene is catching up to New England and Silicon Valley, and the tech sector is growing fast

San Francisco is NYC's only rival in innovation

Manufacturing is a thing of the past. New York's diversified economy of today is service-dominated

New York boasts the highest wages in the country. Average wages here is 1.7 times the national average

The city needs knowledge workers. Financial services is the highest-paid sector, and New York is its home

Unemployment in the city is slightly lower at 8.7% than the country at large and the gap is widening

Unemployment went up by less in New York, and the city enjoyed healthy job growth over the last decade

