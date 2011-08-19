10 Economic Facts That Will Make You Proud To Live In New York City

On top.

Photo: upload.wikimedia.org

New Yorkers have always felt their city is THE city.But now there’s data to back it up.



The New York City Economic Development Corporation, a private, non-profit corporation that promotes business in New York City compiled statistics on New York’s economy.

It shows that right now, the unemployment rate in New York State and New York City is lower than the nation as a whole, and lower than that of Texas. And for all of Rick Perry’s questionable claims that his “business-friendly” leadership is behind Texas’s “miracle” growth, New York State was right behind it despite the Empire State’s massive regulation regime.

How do we do it? Wall Street is one reason. Financiers make more than anyone else in New York City.

