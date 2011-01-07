New York City Doesn't Like Listening To Glenn Beck*

Glenn Beck, one of the most powerful radio hosts in the country, has been dropped by his New York radio station WOR because he is not bringing in the ratings the station expected. [*Updated with response from Chris Balfe below]



The New York Daily News reports WOR will drop Beck’s syndicated show as of Jan. 17 and replacing him with Mike Gallagher.

“Gallagher was a long-time host on WABC (770 AM) before he moved to national syndication several years ago. WOR general manager Jerry Crowley praised Gallagher as a New Yorker who will comment more on local issues than Beck.”

So New Yorkers want to hear more about New Yorkers…that is not a surprise. Neither is the fact that, at least where radio is concerned, New York City does not go the way of the nation, where Beck’s ratings are up 35 per cent since the start of 2009. We are, after all, arguably the nation’s only commuter culture not dependent on cars.

*Update: Chris Balfe, president of Mercury Radio Arts, tells us: “We are very proud of Glenn Beck’s performance in New York. In fact, Glenn outperformed or tied the station’s Monday-Friday 6AM-7PM ratings in 11 out of the last 13 months (actually winning 8 of those months) with Adults 25-54; and outperformed 13 out of the last 13 months with Men 25-54.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.