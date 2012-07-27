The NYC Skyline Got Really Scary During The Derecho [PICTURES]

The worst of a severe wave of thunderstorms known as a derecho appears to be over, but it sure was dicey there for a second. Instagram was there to capture the drama in New York City as it unfolded. See scary cloud pictures below.



Earlier, more than 800 flights in the U.S. were canceled, including 162 at LaGuardia Airport in New York, and 300,000 homes in New York, Pennsylvania and Ohio lost power, Bloomberg reports.

Photo: ‏@SKiL136

Photo: ‏@moorehn

Photo: @davidbrunonyc

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.